The Ukrainian military eliminated 890 more invaders during the day; the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 453,650 soldiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to April 14, 2024, approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 453,650 (+890);

tanks – 7,174 (+5);

armored combat vehicles - 13,765 (+20);

artillery systems - 11,552 (+34);

MLRS – 1,046 (+1);

air defense equipment - 758 (+2);

aircraft - 347;

helicopters - 325;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 9,235 (+34);

cruise missiles – 2,089 (+1);

ships/boats - 26;

submarines - 1;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 15,459 (+63);

special equipment – 1,905 (+12).

As earlier reported, during the past day, 60 combat clashes were recorded at the front. The enemy launched one missile- and 65 airstrikes and fired 71 rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas using MLRSes.

Casualties among the civilian population were reported. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure objects, were destroyed and damaged.