Share:













Copied



To strike at the Trypilska TPP, the russian occupiers used their new Kh-69 cruise missiles, which allowed them to completely destroy the most powerful power plant in the Kyiv Region. At the same time, the missile launch range was about 400 km. This parameter exceeds the known estimates of the Kh-69 range of 300 km, as the next iteration of the Kh-59MK2.

It was reported by Defense Express with reference to its own sources.

According to the publication, this is not the first use of Kh-69 to hit Ukraine, at least the first mention of their use was in February 2024, although single cases were back in 2023. Subsequently, this unofficial information was confirmed thanks to the publication of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise on the study of Kh-69 debris.

Journalists of the publication note that Kh-69 is a russian subsonic cruise missile for tactical aircraft. Its launch is possible from Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft, in addition, it should become the main cruise missile for Su-57, which it should carry in the internal compartments of weapons.

Its characteristics at the time spoke of a range of up to 290 km, but in practice it turned out to be more. The weight of the warhead was declared within 310 kg. The missile guidance system, according to declarations - DSMAC - is similar to that of Kh-101, a satellite navigation with Kometa-M anti-defense antennas, as well as inertial. And the main feature is the possibility of ultra-low flight at an altitude of 20 meters, which is lower than the capacity of Kh-101.

"Despite the fact that this missile is subsonic and has a smaller warhead than the "hypersonic" Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal," the use by the russian federation of Kh-69 to strike at the Trypilska TPP, oddly enough, perhaps can be considered the worst situation.

Firstly, its effective impact, unfortunately, indicates the possibility of its penetration past the apparently depleted Ukrainian air defense. Secondly, its launch from tactical aircraft levels a characteristic sign of large-scale missile attacks, when the take-off of strategic bombers Tu-95MS and MiG-31K is recorded," the journalists write.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of a massive missile attack on the night of Thursday, April 11, russian troops completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv Region.

Ukrenergo hopes that after the loss of capacity of the Trypilska TPP, the country will not have to impose restrictions on electricity consumption, but the situation may worsen.