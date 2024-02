The U.S. Department of State considers the Kremlin's statement regarding the downing of a Russian IL-76 with Ukrainian prisoners of war on board to be untrustworthy.

Deputy spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State, Vedant Patel, said this at a press briefing.

"This is the same level of credibility of the evidence, as in the case when Russia claimed that Crimea was its, or that the entire territory it occupied in Ukraine belongs to it," the representative of the Department of State noted when asked by a journalist to comment on the Kremlin's statements regarding Il-76, in particular, that Ukraine used the Patriot system to shoot down and shoot down a Russian plane with prisoners of war on board.

The official said that since it is about a specific incident, he allows partners from Ukraine to comment on it.

"When it comes to credible information from Russia, they don't really have much of a chance to prove it given their impeccable record in disinformation," Patel added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of January 24, social networks and mass media published information about the crash of a Russian Il-76 military transport plane in the Belgorod Oblast.

On January 24, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine stated that Ukraine does not have reliable and comprehensive information about who exactly was on board the Russian IL-76 aircraft and how many.

On January 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would insist on an international investigation into the circumstances of the downing of the Russian Il-76 plane.