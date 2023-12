U.S. Department of State will send a new adviser to Ukraine

The U.S. State Department, together with Congress, plans to send an adviser to the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine to Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the White House.

It is noted that the adviser will be sent "to support and accelerate Ukraine's transition to operationally compatible military forces, fight against corruption, and attract foreign investment in critical industries."

In addition, the United States created an interagency Ukraine Deal Team. It consists of representatives of the U.S. Department of State, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Commerce. The group will support partners seeking guidance on potential deals and export requirements for Ukraine's defense industry.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled his speech at a closed briefing in the U.S. Senate on aid to Ukraine at the last moment.

Meanwhile, it became known that the U.S. Senate would fail to vote on the package of aid to Ukraine and Israel due to disagreements between Republicans and Democrats over the issue of strengthening the border. People's deputy Oleksandra Ustinova announced this on her Facebook account.