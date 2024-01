Deprivation of Hungary's vote in EU Council. Necessary signatures collected in European Parliament

Member of the European Parliament from Finland, Petri Sarvamaa, said that he had collected the necessary 120 signatures for the petition to deprive Hungary of the right to vote in the Council of the European Union.

He wrote about it on Twitter (X).

According to Sarvamaa, his petition was supported by 120 MEPs from different political groups and from "several member states".

"We are one step closer to depriving Orban of the right to vote... Next, it would be extremely important to assess the final general support for the idea of the petition at the plenary session as soon as possible," he added.

According to the MEP, his proposals can be included in the European Parliament's resolution on Hungary, for which MEPs will vote next week.

We will remind, the other day Petri Sarvamaa initiated a petition to deprive Hungary of the right to chair the Council of the European Union.

According to the media, Hungary can lift its veto on EU aid to Ukraine, provided that this funding is reviewed every year.

On November 22, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened to block all EU aid to Ukraine, as well as to block the country's future accession to the bloc.