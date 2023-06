Attempts by central authorities to take control of the capital and discredit self-government paralyze the work and bring chaos to the management of the city under martial law. The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko stated this in his public video message.

"Today there is a heavy campaign to discredit the metropolitan authorities and me personally. Endless searches that paralyze the work of departments and services of the city. In wartime, they bring chaos to the management of the capital. Critical infrastructure enterprises are not allowed to work properly. Several times come for the same documentation. High-profile news headlines. Manipulation and outright lies. They try as best they can to destroy Klitschko's reputation. But they can't dig out anything for me. Therefore, they hand suspicions to subordinates and loudly talk about alleged guilt. And when the cases fall apart in the courts, no one will apologize," Vitali Klitschko said.

He said that today the court put the head of the Municipal Security Department, Roman Tkachuk, under 24-hour house arrest with wearing an electronic bracelet. At the same time, none of the heads of the districts responsible for shelters was punished.

"None of the heads of the districts, who are responsible for the arrangement of shelters and are balance holders and managers of funds, suffered. Neither for the condition of the shelters, nor for enchanting procurements in them. And there are heads of districts in the vertical of the central government. So we are talking about objectivity and lack of political motives?" Klitschko asked rhetorically.

He stressed that since the beginning of the war he did not allow himself political attacks or struggle, because now everyone should have one goal: to expel Russian barbarians from Ukrainian soil.

"But we see, not everyone behaves like that. Someone again itches to take control of the capital. Have we already won? No other challenges, the main problem is Klitschko? And this is when everyone needs to work together, using international contacts to win Ukraine," Klitschko said.

He noted that at the beginning of the war, when it was necessary to convince Germany and negotiate the transfer of weapons, the Klitschko brothers were asked for help. And now they "sculpt enemies and destroy," Vitali Klitschko said.

"You are hostages of the situation of political struggle. As you destroy self-government in the capital and the life support system of the city, creating chaos under martial law. However, I am convinced that Kyiv will survive this storm!" Vitali Klitschko assured.

Earlier it was reported that in its resolution on sustainable reconstruction and integration of Ukraine into the Euro-Atlantic community of June 15, 2023, the European Parliament appealed to the top leadership of Ukraine with a call to strengthen local self-government and strengthen cooperation with the Association of Cities of Ukraine headed by Vitali Klitschko.