IT Specialists Of Slovenia, India, Pakistan And Thailand Will Be Able To Become First Ukrainian E-Residents

The list of the first countries whose citizens will be able to become Ukrainian e-residents is approved - IT specialists from Slovenia, India, Pakistan and Thailand. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Entrepreneurs from India, Pakistan, Slovenia and Thailand will be able to use the Ukrainian e-Residency program. Subsequently, the list of countries will expand," the message says.

Thanks to the initiative, foreign citizens will become virtual e-residents of Ukraine and will be able to conduct their business with favorable tax conditions.

"Ukraine strives to become a global center of innovation, attracting talented entrepreneurs from all over the world. We will welcome citizens of India, Pakistan, Slovenia and Thailand in our e-Residency program. The initiative will allow you to register as an entrepreneur in Ukraine in a few clicks, remotely manage your business, open bank accounts and pay taxes. For the Ukrainian budget, this is additional revenues," said Oleksandr Borniakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT Development.

E-residents will be able to use advanced technologies of identification, online banking and electronic signing of documents. Currently, work is ongoing on the development of the necessary regulatory framework, which will allow launching the e-residence program fully. The e-resident information system is also being tested.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2022, the Verkhovna Rada allowed foreign IT specialists to open businesses in Ukraine and pay taxes online.

In March, the National Bank granted the right to e-residents to open current bank accounts.