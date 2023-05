Leopard 1 Tanks From Denmark And Germany Will Be In Ukraine By End Of May

Leopard 1 tanks, which are transferred by Denmark and Germany, will be in Ukraine until June 1.

Acting Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen has stated this, European Pravda reports.

In total, Denmark and Germany will transfer 80 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine. Poulsen called the number "very significant."

He is currently in Berlin. Here Poulsen, together with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, met with Danish instructors who teach Ukrainians how to work with these armored vehicles. The preparation of the Ukrainian military will take about a month.

Poulsen assures that Ukrainians can benefit from Leopard 1 tanks, despite the fact that they are not as modern and effective as their successors Leopard 2.

"They have very good firepower and are able to navigate the terrain well. And last but not least, this is a very large number, and Ukrainians need a very large number of tanks," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the service center for Leopard 2 from Ukraine will start working in Poland in May.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian tankers learned to use the British Challenger 2 tanks and returned home.