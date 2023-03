Ukraine has received three Leopard 2A6 tanks from Portugal.

The Ministry of National Defense of Portugal announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The 3 Leopard 2A6 tanks promised by Portugal are already in Ukraine. They are delivered as determined by our partners. Portugal continues to support Ukrainian resistance to Russia's illegal invasion," it said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa said that Portugal would transfer Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.