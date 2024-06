Share:













The vast majority of assets of the Tatneft group transferred to the largest Ukrainian oil-producing company Ukrnafta are in unsatisfactory condition and cannot be repaired or restored.

The director of the company, Serhii Koretskyi, announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to him, AMCU granted Ukrnafta permission to manage the Tatneft network.

"We are talking about more than 110 objects of various types (gas stations, oil depots, other commercial premises) located on the territory of the Poltava and Kharkiv Regions. Unfortunately, according to the results of a preliminary visual inspection, the extremely unsatisfactory condition of the objects was established, and the vast majority of them are not subject to repair or restoration at all. Ukrnafta will have to consider each case separately in order to calculate the required level of investments and the terms of their return. Currently, the company and the Asset Recovery and Management Agency - ARMA are finalizing the asset management contract," wrote Koretskyi.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Antimonopoly Committee granted permission to Ukrnafta to manage the assets of Tatneft.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred to the management of Ukrnafta a number of assets of Tatneft, which were seized in criminal proceedings.