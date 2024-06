DTEK plans to start construction of Poltava Wind Power Plant with capacity of 650 MW in 2025

DTEK Energy Holding plans to start construction of the Poltava Wind Power Plant (WPP) with a capacity of 650 MW in 2025.

This is stated in the message of the DTEK Renewables company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"DTEK Renewables is undergoing the stage of obtaining all the necessary permits and documents to prepare for the construction of the DTEK Poltava WPP. The company has received technical conditions for connecting 650 MW of capacity to the energy system of Ukraine. The availability of technical conditions is an important prerequisite for the design of the power gathering substation of the future WPP," the message says.

According to the report, the construction of the wind plant is planned to start in 2025.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, DTEK plans to complete the construction of the Tylihul Wind Power Plant (Mykolaiv Region) with a capacity of 500 MW by the end of 2025.

In May 2023, DTEK launched the first stage of the Tylihul WPP with a capacity of 114 MW.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.