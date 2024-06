Share:













Defense forces of Ukraine hit the command post of one of the divisions of the russian occupation army. It was located on the territory of the Belgorod Region of the russian federation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Sunday, June 23.

According to the notification of the General Staff, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the command post of the motorized rifle regiment of the russian army.

The control point was located on the territory of the settlement of Nekhoteyevka, Belgorod Region.

As a result of the strike, explosions were recorded on the territory of the control post.

The General Staff did not specify which Nekhoteyevka is being referred to, since there are two such settlements in the Belgorod Region.

Both are located near the southern part of the region near the border with Ukraine.

Photo: Google Maps

The General Staff also did not specify the point of which unit the Ukrainian military hit.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of June, a warehouse with ammunition of the russian army caught fire in the Belgorod Region. As a result of the fire, a detonation occurred, seven occupants were injured.

We will remind, earlier it became known that France allowed the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use SCALP cruise missiles to launch strikes on the territory of russia.

In addition, the U.S. also allowed Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes against the russian federation. The permit, however, does not extend to ATACMS missiles.