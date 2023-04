Canada delivered to Poland all German-made Leopard 2 tanks previously promised to Ukraine. Earlier, the country's leadership announced plans to provide the Ukrainian military with 8 combat vehicles.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced this on Friday, April 14.

"It’s official: All eight Leopard 2 battle tanks promised by Canada for Ukraine have now arrived in Poland. We’ll continue to StandWithUkraine, and to provide Ukrainians with the tools that they need to fight and win this war," she wrote on Twitter.

It will be recalled that initially the Canadian authorities announced their intention to provide Ukraine with only 4 Leopard 2 tanks. However, in late February it became known that the country decided to transfer 8 such vehicles to the Ukrainian military.

Earlier we wrote that, in addition to Leopard 2 tanks, Canada sent Bergepanzer 3 repair and evacuation vehicles to Ukraine. They are built on the Leopard 2 chassis and are designed to service tanks on the battlefield.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late March, Norway sent 8 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The country also handed over a number of repair and evacuation vehicles.

At the end of last month, Portugal also announced the transfer of German tanks. The country sent 3 Leopard 2 of A6 modifications to Ukraine.