German Government Allows 187 Leopard 1 Tanks To Be Handed Over To Ukraine - The Business Insider

The German Federal Government has allowed Rheinmetall and Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFG) to transfer 187 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine. This was reported by the Business Insider on Tuesday, February 7.

The publication notes that 88 Leopard 1 units were agreed to be shipped by Rheinmetall and 99 by FFG. According to the Business Insider, the official numbers will be announced today, Tuesday February 7.

"But on closer inspection, the export license is of little importance for the further course of the war in Ukraine: as the Business Insider learned from government circles, funding for vehicle repairs has not yet been secured. In addition, at this time it is expected that the first combat vehicles will be delivered no earlier than the middle of this year. It is an open question - how many of them there is exactly, it also depends on funding," it said.

It is also unclear whether ultimately all 187 Leopard 1 tanks will be capable of combat or whether they will also need repair, the publication notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 4, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that a significant number of German Leopard tanks, American Abrams and British Challenger will soon arrive in Ukraine.

On February 3, German Federal Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit confirmed that Germany had granted a license to transfer Leopard 1 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

On January 25, the German government announced the decision to send Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine.