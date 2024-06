AFU liquidate almost 1,300 occupiers in a day. More than 200 pieces of equipment destroyed or damaged

The losses of the russian occupation army increased to almost 534,500 killed and wounded. During the day, the Armed Forces neutralized another 1,270 enemy soldiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Sunday, June 23.

According to the information of the General Staff, from the beginning of the full-scale invasion until today, the occupiers have lost approximately 534,360 people killed and wounded.

The russians also lost almost 75,000 units of ground, air and sea equipment. Over the past day, the enemy lost another 205 pieces of equipment.

tanks — 8,019 (+10);

armored combat vehicles — 15,398 (+15);

artillery systems — 14,195 (+61);

multiple launch rocket systems — 1,108 (+61);

air defense equipment — 1,108 (+2);

airplanes — 359;

helicopters — 326;

operational-tactical level drones — 11,355 (+50);

cruise missiles — 2,321 (+113);

ships — 28;

submarines — 1;

motor vehicles — 19,248 (+44);

special equipment — 2,377 (+8).

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, tonight the Ukrainian military shot down two Kalibr cruise missiles that the occupiers were trying to use to attack Ukraine.

Recall that earlier this month it became known that the russians confirmed the loss of the A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, which was shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in February this year over the Sea of ​​Azov.