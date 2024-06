In Dagestan, unknown assailants fired at synagogue and mosque, and then opened fire on police officers – media

In the russian city of Derbent, in the Republic of Dagestan, unknown persons opened fire near a synagogue and a church, after which they set religious buildings on fire. As a result of the collision, one police officer was killed and one was injured. At the same time, unknown assailants fired at a Road Patrol Service post in Makhachkala. At least 12 law enforcement officers are known to have been killed.

The russian propaganda publication RIA Novosti reported this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan.

Initially, it was reported that one police officer was killed and one was wounded in Derbent. However, later the number of victims increased.

At the same time, in Makhachkala, unknown persons fired at a Road Patrol Service post on the street. One police officer was killed there, 6 were wounded, the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs reported. However, over time, more victims were reported there as well. Residents of the city were urged not to go outside.

The public observation commission of Dagestan said that a priest was killed in a church in Derbent, and a church guard was killed in Makhachkala.

As of 8:30 p.m., there were reports that shooting continued in both Dagestan cities. The russian Guard is preparing to storm a building in Derbent where people with weapons are located.

According to the Telegram channel Mash, 40 hostages are locked in the Orthodox church in the Kirovsky district of Makhachkala. Armed men are walking outside, shooting can be heard.

Recalled that on March 22, in the russian city of Krasnogorsk near moscow, a group of armed people staged a mass shooting in the Crocus City Hall concert hall.

On March 23, russian dictator vladimir putin made a statement that four terrorists were allegedly heading towards Ukraine, where a "window" was allegedly being prepared for them to cross the border.

However, on the same day, the terrorists of the international group Islamic State (ISIS) announced their involvement in the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall.