Share:













Copied



The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine used two Magura drones during the attack on the russian Tunec boats on May 30 in Crimea.

On June 20, the representative of the Defense Intelligence Andrii Yusov announced this on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, one MAGURA naval drone broke through the russian containment booms, the other hit the targets.

"We saw this during the destruction of four high-speed boats of the Tunec type at once. Under heavy fire from aviation, artillery, small arms - but all this (for the occupiers) did not work. One drone destroyed, damaged, hit enemy high-speed boats," the Defense Intelligence representative said.

According to Yusov, the destruction of four boats at once by one drone is a very good result.

He noted that intelligence is constantly working to improve the effectiveness of its operations because the enemy is also learning from war and trying to salvage its ships.