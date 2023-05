Luxembourg holding ABH Holdings, the owner of Ukrainian Sense Bank, Russian Alfa-Bank and Alfa Insurance, exits Russian assets.

This is stated in the message of the holding, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Andrew Baxter, a member of the Board of Directors of ABH Holdings, has confirmed that the holding is going out of business in Russia both banking and insurance: "We are now agreeing with European regulators a deal to sell a Russian bank and an approach to other transactions: sale, redomiciliation (moving the company from one jurisdiction to another) or restructuring with the allocation of business."

He also stressed that in accordance with European law, the shareholders of the holding under EU sanctions in no way participate in the holding and assets belonging to the holding, and also cannot dispose of their ownership interests in the holding, because they are frozen.

Baxter also confirmed that he believes it is obvious that today it is absolutely impossible to do business in Russia and the West, including in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2022, the NBU agreed on a confidant of Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) Simeon Djankov, who received the right to vote on shares owned by shareholders whose reputation was recognized as not safe.

Currently, Dyankov, as part of his powers, participates in the management of the bank.

In July 2022, Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) decided to rename itself to Sense Bank.

In March 2023, the National Bank announced that it had received a letter from a potential investor, Sense Bank (formerly Alfa-Bank (Ukraine)), but had not received a corresponding package of documents.

Also in March, the National Bank recognized the business reputation of owners of significant participation (shareholders) in Sense Bank JSC - ABH Holdings S.A. and ABH Ukraine Limited.

On May 2, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada could not pass a law on nationalization of the Sense Bank, which belongs to Mikhail Friedman, due to a lack of votes from the Servant of the People and European Solidarity factions and sent it for a second reading.