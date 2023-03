The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) recognized the impeccable business reputation of the owners of significant participation (shareholders) in JSC Sense Bank - ABH Holdings S.A. and ABH Ukraine Limited.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

ABH Holdings S.A. is the owner of direct substantial participation (shareholder) who owns 57.6006% of the shares of JSC Sense Bank.

ABH Holdings S.A. is the only participant of ABH Ukraine Limited, which is also the owner of a direct substantial participation (shareholder), which owns 42.3994% of the bank's shares.

The National Bank recognized the business reputation of ABH Holdings S.A. faultless in view of the application to it of the signs of a faultless business reputation of a legal entity.

ABH Holdings S.A. owned a significant stake in Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V. (Netherlands), which was declared bankrupt on April 22, 2022.

In addition, in relation to the owners of significant participation in ABH Holdings S.A. A. Kosogov, M. Fridman and P. Aven, as well as his manager, are subject to the signs of impeccable business reputation, defined by the Bank Licensing Regulation, approved by the Resolution of the Board of the National Bank of December 22, 2018 No. 149 (with amendments), which is also a sign of impeccable the business reputation of the owner of a significant share in the bank-legal entity.

In this regard, the National Bank applied to ABH Holdings S.A. a measure of influence in the form of a temporary prohibition to use the right to vote for:

- 165,464,910,824 ordinary registered shares of SENSE BANK JSC, which constitute 57.6006% of the authorized capital of the bank, owned by ABH Holdings S.A.;

- 121,797,564,660 ordinary registered shares of SENSE BANK JSC, which constitute 42.3994% of the authorized capital of the bank, which belong to the owner of a substantial stake in the Bank, ABH Ukraine Limited, the sole shareholder of which is ABH Holdings S.A. and through which ABH Holdings S.A. owns an indirect significant share in the Bank.

The National Bank also recognized the business reputation of ABH Ukraine Limited as impeccable in view of the presence, in particular, of the signs of impeccable business reputation applicable to its owners of indirect substantial participation A. Kosogov, M. Fridman and P. Aven, defined by the Licensing Regulations.

In this regard, as well as taking into account the presence of certain signs of an unsatisfactory financial condition, the National Bank applied to ABH Ukraine Limited a measure of influence in the form of a temporary, until the violation is eliminated, ban on using the right to vote for 121,797,564,660 ordinary registered shares of SENSE BANK JSC, which make up 42.3994% of the authorized capital of the bank.

Therefore, in accordance with the decisions of the National Bank, a temporary ban on the use of voting rights for 287,262,475,484 ordinary registered shares of the bank, which constitute 100% of the authorized capital of the bank and are owned by the owners of a significant stake in JSC SENSE BANK ABH Holdings S.A. and ABH Ukraine Limited, was applied until the violation is remedied.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2022, the NBU approved the trustee of Alfa Bank (Ukraine) Simeon Djankov, who received the right to vote for shares belonging to shareholders whose reputation is recognized as impeccable.

Djankov currently participates in the management of the bank as part of his powers.

In July 2022, Alfa Bank (Ukraine) decided to change its name to Sense Bank.

In March 2023, the National Bank reported that it had received a letter from a potential investor of Sense Bank (former Alfa Bank (Ukraine)), but had not received the corresponding package of documents.