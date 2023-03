NBU Receives Letter From Potential Investor Of Sense Bank And Did Not Receive Corresponding Package Of Documen

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) received a letter from a potential investor of Sense Bank (former Alfa Bank (Ukraine)) and did not receive the corresponding package of documents.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that the NBU did not give the bank's trustee Simeon Djankov any instructions regarding negotiations to find potential investors for Sense Bank.

In April 2022, the NBU appointed Simeon Djankov as a trustee, who was given the right to vote on shares indirectly owned by sanctioned owners of a significant stake in Sense Bank, as well as the right to participate in the management of the bank.

Repeated mentions in the media that the regulator has set certain tasks for Mr. Djankov to reduce the share of sanctioned persons among shareholders and search for an investor are untrue and are a manipulation that can mislead readers.

To their written appeal to the NBU, Mr. Djankov and Mr. Shpek received a response on the merits, which stated that, taking into account the sanctions imposed on M. Fridman and P. Aven by the EU Council, as well as the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), which were applied to M. Friedman, P. Aven and A. Kosogov, all the mentioned persons are deprived of the right to dispose of their own assets and alienate them in any way until the sanctions are lifted.

The specified answer gives a clear understanding that Ukrainian legislation does not provide for permitting mechanisms for sanctioned persons to use the right to alienate bank shares until such sanctions are lifted.

Therefore, there are no grounds for the planned meetings at the NBU and President's Office mentioned in the publication.

The NBU confirms the receipt of a letter from a potential investor, to which a comprehensive answer was also provided. In addition, we once again remind the representatives of the bank that in accordance with Article 34 of the Law of Ukraine "On Banks and Banking Activities", a person who intends to acquire a significant share in a bank is obliged to notify of his intentions and simultaneously submit a complete package of documents to the National Bank.

The NBU did not receive from the interested party a package of documents specified by the Law on Banks and regulatory legal acts of the National Bank for approval of the acquisition of a significant stake.

Banks' communication with the regulator regarding the above-mentioned issues is clearly defined by legislation and does not provide for a different format of appeals and negotiations.

As in the case of the potential recapitalization of the bank by USD 1 billion, we state that the necessary package of documents was not submitted for consideration by the NBU.

With regard to reservations about the growth of the state's share in the banking sector, it is noted that such growth is caused primarily by the peculiarities of the functioning of the economy during the war, and is a forced and temporary consequence of it.

The possibility of nationalization of any systemically important bank will be considered by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the basis and in the manner determined by law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2022, the NBU approved the trustee of Alfa Bank (Ukraine) Simeon Djankov, who received the right to vote for shares belonging to shareholders whose reputation is recognized as impeccable.

Djankov currently participates in the management of the bank as part of his powers.

In July 2022, Alfa Bank (Ukraine) decided to change its name to Sense Bank.