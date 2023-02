AFU Repel About 70 Enemy Attacks In Donbas On February 24 - General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine last day, February 24, repelled about 70 enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 20 attacks on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the invaders.

It was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy's main efforts continue to focus on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Liman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our defenders repelled about 70 enemy attacks in these directions," the message says.

The Russian occupiers launched 27 air strikes on Ukraine and carried out 75 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

Cities, villages and peaceful people were affected again.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the operational situation is without significant changes.

The enemy continues to maintain a military presence near the state border of Ukraine, prepares its reserves, but there are no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

At the same time, during the day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Mykhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv Region; Yunakivka, Vodolahy and Boiaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy Region, as well as areas of 23 settlements in the Kharkiv Region, among them Lemishchyne, Oleksandrivka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Villkhuvatka, Ohirtseve and Bolohivka.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the area of Masiutivka, as well as knock out Ukrainian units from the Serebrianskyi forestry.

The enemy fired from artillery at 17 settlements, in particular Hrianykivka, Kupiansk and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops, made several unsuccessful attacks near the settlements of Berkhivka, Ivanivske and Pivnichne in the Donetsk Region.

16 settlements were attacked in the Donetsk Region, in particular, Spirne, Vesele, Ivanivske, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka and Ozarianivka,.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariinka.

Enemy artillery attacks were recorded in 17 settlements, including Avdiivka, Vodiane, Prechystivka, Mariinka, Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, 20 settlements suffered fire damage, in particular, Vrymivka and Novopillia of the Donetsk Region and Olhivske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Bilohiria in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, 34 settlements of the Kherson Region, including Dudchany, Beryslav, Sadove, Kachkarivka, Antonivka and Kherson, suffered from artillery fire.

During the day, units of the Defense Forces destroyed 1 Мі-24 attack helicopter and 4 enemy UAVs (1 Orlan-10 type, 1 Zala, 2 Lancet-3).

Ukrainian aviation launched 20 attacks on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the invaders, as well as 2 attacks on anti-aircraft missile systems at the firing position.

Ukrainian gunners and rocketeers hit a control point, 2 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and 3 ammunition depots.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled about 100 enemy attacks in the Donbas.