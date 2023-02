Russian Troops Continue Their Offensive In 5 Directions In Donbas, And Enemy's Sabotage And Reconnaissance Gro

The Russian occupation army is increasing the number of personnel in five directions in the east of Ukraine, where a new Russian offensive is now unfolding.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook on Wednesday, February 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian Federation focuses on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, increases the number of personnel," the operational update of the General Staff reads.

It is reported that today a sabotage and reconnaissance group of Russian troops tried to enter the Kharkiv Region from the territory of the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation.

This happened near the village of Bolohivka. The Ukrainian military opened fire on the occupiers and forced them to retreat to the territory of the Russian Federation.

During today, Russian troops launched 9 missile and 10 air strikes. Four missile strikes occurred in Kharkiv.

The occupiers also carried out at least 20 attacks using multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) of various types.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi said that Russia's new offensive has been ongoing in the Donbas since the beginning of February.

At the same time, according to the head of the Defence Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, there will be decisive battles in the war in the second half of spring 2023.

We also reported that over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of seven settlements.