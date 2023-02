Occupiers Advancing In 5 Directions In East Of Ukraine, Launching Missile And Air Strikes - General Staff

The Russian occupation army continued to carry out offensive operations in five directions, as well as launched 6 missile and 10 air strikes.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook on Friday, February 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Russian army does not abandon its intention to seize the territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, so it focuses on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

The General Staff notes that enemy units continue to attack, despite significant losses in manpower.

During the day, Russian troops launched 6 missile and 10 air strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces and frontline settlements.

The invaders also carried out at least 10 attacks using multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) of various types.

In total, since the beginning of the day, almost 70 settlements along the front line and the border with the Russian Federation have been attacked by invaders from various types of weapons.

