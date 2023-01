New Military Assistance Will Allow Ukraine To Launch Its Own Offensive Actions - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has welcomed the new arms shipments to Ukraine, noting that this will allow Ukraine to launch offensive actions to recapture the territory. This was reported by the German publication Spiegel.

So, Stoltenberg welcomed reports of new arms deliveries to Ukraine. He also in Ramstein made it clear that he expected further discussion about the possible supply of German Leopard 2 tanks.

"The fact that hundreds of new armored vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles and battle tanks are now being provided to Ukraine will make a huge difference to the country," Stoltenberg told reporters.

In addition, he noted that this will allow Ukraine to move to offensive actions.

"This support will not only allow Ukrainians to defend themselves against Russia's new offensives, but also allow them to launch their own offensive operations to retake the territory," the NATO Secretary General added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a group of 11 countries of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) promised to provide new military assistance to support Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, at a meeting of the contact group on defense in Ramstein (Germany), they did not agree on a decision on the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

On January 20, the eighth meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine began at the American Ramstein airbase in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate. At the opening of the meeting, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the participants in a videoconference format.