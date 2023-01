Finland Not Yet Decided To Transfer Tanks To Ukraine

The Finnish government has not yet made decisions on the transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

European Pravda reports this with reference to Yle.

In total, about 200 Leopard tanks are currently in service with the Finnish Defense Forces.

According to Yle, Finland has not yet made any decisions to transfer combat tanks to Ukraine. But if there is a group from several countries ready to transfer tanks to Ukraine, Finland will consider participating in these deliveries.

Finland's political leadership is waiting for decisions from Germany and other major countries. Finland will not be the first to decide on the transfer of tanks.

Finland could transfer only a limited number of tanks to Ukraine, since the authorities believe that they are needed for their own defense.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto told Yle at a security policy conference in Sweden on Sunday that he would not comment on the issue as Finland did not disclose what weapons it was handing over to Ukraine.

According to the Foreign Minister, Finland should monitor what large countries do.

Recall that earlier the Finnish Parliament called on the government to be the first in Europe to start supplying Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks.