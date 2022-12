The Administration of the U.S. President called on the German government to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Leopard 2 main battle tanks (MBTs).

The German publication Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung writes about this with reference to its own sources.

Well-informed German officials told the publication that the U.S. President's National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, told the German Chancellor's Adviser, Jens Plotner, about it in a recent phone call.

During the conversation, Sullivan allegedly emphasized that the U.S. consent to supply Ukraine with German tanks does not mean that it was a request.

Following the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung's publication of the story, Sullivan's spokeswoman Andrienne Watson issued a statement in which she emphasized that she neither confirmed nor denied the information.

"We leave it up to Germany to decide which weapons it wants to supply to Ukraine, and we do not make any requests to them," Watson said in a statement.

The Head of the Defense Committee of the German parliament (Bundestag), Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, also confirmed that the U.S. has given its consent to the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

"This was confirmed to me during my visit to Washington, and during all my conversations in the Department of State, in Congress and in the Senate. Our partners expect Germany to fulfill its responsibility. We should not abandon Ukraine. They need tanks," Strack-Zimmerman wrote on Twitter.

It will be recalled that in early September, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected Ukraine's request to supply Leopard 2 tanks to the Ukrainian military.

Later, Scholz stated that Germany will not transfer modern tanks to Ukraine alone, and therefore expects similar actions from its allies.

We also reported that Germany justified its reluctance to transfer tanks to Ukraine by saying that it would take a long time for the Ukrainian military to master them.