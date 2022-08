Spain Will Not Transfer Leopard Tanks To Ukraine Due To Their Unsatisfactory Condition

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced that the government decided not to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine, since they are in unsatisfactory condition. This was reported by the European Pravda publication with reference to El Mundo.

"Today we are considering all the possibilities, but I can already tell you that the Leopards, which have not been used in Zaragoza for many years, are impossible (to be sent to the war in Ukraine), because they are in a completely unsatisfactory condition," Robles said.

According to her, relevant tests were carried out, during which it turned out that the tanks could not be used.

"We can't provide them because it's going to be a risk to people," Robles explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg discussed the speed and priorities of military assistance.

NATO leaders officially recognized the Russian Federation as their strategic threat.

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that the war in Ukraine can last for years, but despite this, the partners must continue to support Kyiv so that the Kremlin does not go unpunished.