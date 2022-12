New Wave Mobilization In Russia Will Begin On January 5 Or 9 - Budanov

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that the Russian leadership decided to start a new wave of mobilization in the first half of January 2023.

The head of Ukrainian intelligence spoke about this in an interview with BBC News.

According to him, the Russians are experiencing serious problems with the recruitment of existing units that are directly involved in hostilities.

"Based on this, they are now considering and have already made a decision to start another wave of mobilization from January 5... They will announce this on January 5 or 9 - in principle, this will not change anything," Budanov said.

He added that the so-called "partial mobilization" announced in Russia has not gone away. It continues to this day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early December, some Russian media reported that a new wave of mobilization would begin in Russia after the New Year holidays.

We also reported that recently the Russian authorities forbade the media to make any mention of mobilization, even if it will come from officials or authorities of the country.

Recall that according to the plan of the Russian military leadership, "partial mobilization" is designed to buy time so that in the spring of 2023 Russian troops can repeat a large-scale offensive on Kyiv.