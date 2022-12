The aviation of Ukraine during the past day inflicted 4 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian occupiers. Units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 4 control points, 3 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, am S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and 3 more important objects of invaders. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday, December 25.

The General Staff noted that the military of the aggressor countries during the past day launched 5 missile strikes and 1 aviation strike, carried out more than 90 attacks from MLRS, in particular, on civilian objects of Kherson, where civilians were killed. The occupiers are focusing on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, trying to improve the tactical position in the Kupiansk direction.

The defense forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Lyman Pershyi in the Kharkiv Region, Stelmakhivka, Novoselivske, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka in the Luhansk Region and Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Pivnichne, Krasnohorivka, Vesele and Maryinka of the Donetsk Region.

The situation in Volyn, Polissia and Sivershchyna directions is without significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the invaders bombarded the civil infrastructure of Vyntorivka, Ryzhivka and Vorozhba in the Sumy Region.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, mortar and artillery shelling was carried out in the areas of the settlements of Huryiv Kozachok, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Kudiyivka, Hoptivka, Strilecha, Krasne, Ternova, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Nesterne, Zemlianka, Khatnie and Ambarne in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery at the areas of the settlements of Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Kotliarivka and Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv Region and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka and Myasozharivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman direction, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova in the Luhansk Region, as well as Terny in the Donetsk Region were under fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Zvanivka, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Paraskoviivka, Pidhorodnie, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Opytne, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Dyliivka, Kleban-Byk, Ozarianivka, Pivnichne and New York in the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Vesele, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region were under fire.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy fired from tanks and the entire range of artillery at the positions of our troops near Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Chervone, Dorozhnianka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia Region and Manhanets and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region were affected by artillery attacks.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy continues to shell, in particular, the civil infrastructure of the settlements of Chervonohryhorivka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Burhunka, Antonivka and Kherson. There are victims among civilians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 24, Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said that Russia had increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea.

Also on December 24, Russian invaders fired on the center of Kherson, as a result of which 10 people were killed, 68 people were injured.

At the same time, on December 24, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that the Russian occupiers daily violate the laws and customs of war.