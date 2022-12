Invaders Kill 3 Residents Of Kherson Region In A Day, 7 More Injured - Administration Head Yanushevych

On December 1, the Russian invaders fired on the territory of the Kherson Region 42 times, three people were killed and seven were injured.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian occupiers fired 42 times at the territory of the Kherson Region. The enemy purposefully attacks the civil infrastructure of the region and kills civilians," wrote Yanushevych.

The Russians last day continued to roam the residential areas of Kherson, enemy shells were aimed at private and apartment buildings.

Also, the enemy fired on Poniativka, Tokarivka, Inhulets, Molodizhne, Dniprovske, Dariivka, Yantarne, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Zelenivka, Muzykivka and the territory near Stepanivka in the Kherson District.

In the Beryslav District, the invaders fired on Novooleksandrivka, Zolota Balka, Respublikanske, Ukrainka, Havrylivka and Kachkarivka.

"Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties due to Russian shelling. Rashists killed 3 people, 7 more residents of the Kherson Region suffered injuries of varying severity," said the head of the military administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 30, the enemy fired 34 times on the territory of the Kherson Region, one person was killed and two were injured.