Terrorist and former "Minister of Defense" of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic Igor Girkin (Strelkov) commented on yesterday's exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine. According to him, this was tantamount to the fact that the Russians were "shit on the head."

The terrorist has written about this on Telegram.

According to him, the release of the command staff of the Azov regiment and 10 foreign citizens who fought in the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is "worse than a mistake" and "worse than treason."

Girkin noted that it would have supposedly been much more appropriate to hold the exchange a few days before the Russian president announced the start of a mobilization in the country.

"Do you know what it looks like? And so: they went out to the people, called on them to "stand up for the Russian Land," and then... and then, those who responded just got shit right onto their head. Openly, mockingly, and with laughter in their faces," wrote Girkin.

It is worth mentioning that not only Girkin remained "dissatisfied" with the exchange of prisoners of war on the day of the announcement of mobilization in Russia.

Many pro-Russian experts, bloggers, as well as the so-called "military correspondents" popular among Russians, also commented negatively on this event.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, today, September 22, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak announced that Ukraine had exchanged Viktor Medvedchuk and 55 captured Russians for 215 captured Ukrainians.

These are servicemen of the AFU, the National Guard and other law enforcement agencies. Among them are also fighters of the Azov regiment, who participated in the defense of Mariupol and Azovstal.

The command staff of the Azov regiment and the commander of the 36th separate brigade of marines, who joined the Azov troops during the defense of Mariupol, were also dismissed.

They are currently in Turkiye, where they will remain until the end of the war under the security guarantees of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Later, the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War published a complete list of 215 Ukrainians released from captivity.