Ukraine will do everything possible to eliminate illegally installed bridges and military facilities in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said this in an exclusive interview for Channel 24 on Thursday, August 18.

Podoliak emphasized that Crimea is the territory of Ukraine, which was treacherously captured by the Russian invaders, and from the point of view of international law, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have the right to destroy military facilities on the peninsula. If the aggressor does not voluntarily dismantle all these objects, Ukraine will use coercive measures.

"How will we do it? We will ask the sun, wind, water, and even tobacco products to work effectively in ammunition warehouses... As for the Kerch Bridge… It seems that this is not a question of its military destruction. It can somehow be formed from fatigue. After all, it will be a little wild for him to transport such a large number of people who will flee from Crimea," Podoliak said.

The adviser predicts a "bright velvet season" in Crimea.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on August 18, local residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea reported numerous explosions in the area of ​​the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol and near Kerch on social media of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

On August 18, Politico noted that the United States supports Ukraine's strikes on Crimea, which is occupied by Russia.

In the late evening of August 18, Adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, Oleksii Arestovych, confirmed the attack on the Belbek air base in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the activation of the air alert on the peninsula, as well as the explosions in Belgorod oblast of the Russian Federation.