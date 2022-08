Russia on Thursday, August 18, relocated three MiG-31 aircraft with Kinzhal missiles to the Kaliningrad region. Such a move was made ostensibly as part of a "strategic deterrent."

This was reported by the propaganda media RIA Novosti with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that, allegedly, the Kinzhal missiles are invisible and invulnerable to any enemy air and missile defense equipment.

It is known that the transfer to the Kaliningrad region was carried out "as part of additional strategic deterrent measures."

It is also indicated that "their round-the-clock combat duty will be organized."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lithuania ceased to carry out half of the transit of Russian goods to Kaliningrad. It concerns goods that are subject to EU sanctions.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the United States of pressure on Lithuania, allegedly as a result of which the country banned the import of goods subject to sanctions.

Also, the Russian Federation said that the response to the blockade of Kaliningrad will "seriously" affect residents of Lithuania.