British intelligence identified a key factor in the combat capability of Russian troops on the right bank of t

In another daily analysis of the situation on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war, British intelligence experts believe that given the limited supply chain, the size of the reserves created by the Russian army will be key to its endurance on the right bank of the Dnieper River in Kherson region.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, the text of which is posted on Twitter.

According to the intelligence review, the two main road bridges leading to Russian-occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnieper River in Kherson region are currently not likely to be used for significant military supply purposes.

On August 10, 2022, Ukrainian high-precision strikes probably led to the fact that the crossing over the river in Nova Kakhovka became unsuitable for the passage of heavy military equipment.

United Kingdom intelligence notes that in recent days, Russia has only managed to carry out superficial repairs to the damaged Antonivskyi Bridge, which is likely to remain structurally damaged.

The British Ministry of Defense also reminds that the main railway bridge near Kherson was additionally damaged last week.

"Since the end of July 2022, Russia has been using the pontoon crossing near the railway bridge as the main supply route for the military. Even if Russia manages to significantly repair the bridges, they will remain a crucial vulnerability. Ground support for several thousands of Russian troops on the west bank almost certainly depends on only two pontoon crossings," says the review.

"Given the limited supply chain, the size of any stockpiles Russia manages to build up on the west bank is likely to be a key factor in the force's endurance," British intelligence said.