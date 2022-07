President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Hennadii Lahuta as the chairman of the Kherson Regional State Administration.

This is stated in Decree No. 477 of July 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Decree, he was dismissed in connection with the application submitted by him.

By Decree No. 478 of July 9, Zelenskyy temporarily assigned the duties of the chairman of the Kherson Regional State Administration to the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional State Administration Dmytro Butrii.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy in October 2021 dismissed the chairman of the Kherson Regional State Administration Serhii Kozyr and appointed to this position the deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, a candidate for a member of the Verkhovna Rada in single-mandate constituency No. 184 (Kherson region) Hennadii Lahuta.

Lahuta in 2015 ran for the Kherson City Council from the Opposition Bloc party.

In 2019, he worked as an assistant to the member of the Verkhovna Rada Ihor Kolykhaev (For the Future parliamentary group), whose powers the Rada early terminated at the end of March in connection with his election as Mayor of Kherson.

In 2020, Lahuta was elected to the Kherson Regional Council of the 8th convocation from Kolykhaev's party "We should live here!"

He was supposed to participate in the elections in district 184 of Kherson region on October 31, 2021, but he was appointed head of the Kherson Regional State Administration.