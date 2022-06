One of the determining factors of the very limited successes of the Russian army in the war with Ukraine is the Russian air force’s underperformance and its failure to consistently deliver air power.

This was reported in a fresh update of British intelligence on the war in Ukraine.

“In the conflict to date, Russia’s air force has underperformed. Its failure to consistently deliver air power is likely one of the most important factors behind Russia’s very limited success. It cannot gain full air superiority and has operated in a risk-adverse style, rarely penetrating deep behind Ukrainian lines," the update notes.

The reasons for this situation are probably similar to those of the ground forces.

"For years, much of Russia’s air combat training has highly likely been heavily scripted and designed to impress senior officials, rather than to develop dynamic initiative amongst air crews. While Russia has an impressive roster of relatively modern and capable combat jets, the air force has almost certainly failed to develop the institutional culture and skill-sets required for its personnel to meet Russia’s aspiration of delivering a more Western style modern air campaign. This has led to a greater than planned weight of effort falling to ground forces, who are becoming exhausted; and on advanced cruise missiles, stocks of which are likely running low,” the update notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday the Ukrainian military approached the borders of Kherson and advanced the front line 10 km south in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repulsed the assault of the Russian military on the outskirts of the village of Berestove, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, while the invaders are stepping up the air defense system in the occupied territory of Kherson region.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation intensified air strikes and deployed a division of the C-300 air defense systems near the border.