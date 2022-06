Who Said Ukraine Will Exist In 2 Years - Medvedev On Ukraine's Intention To Receive Gas Under Lend-Lease

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev has reacted to Ukraine's proposal to conclude an agreement with the United States on gas supplies under Lend-Lease. He questioned whether Ukraine would exist "on the world map" in two years. Medvedev wrote about this on his Telegram.

Thus, Medvedev, commenting on Ukraine's intention to conclude an agreement on gas supplies under Lend-Lease with the United States, expressed doubt that Ukraine would exist "on the world map" in two years.

"I saw a message that Ukraine under Lend-Lease wants to receive LNG from its overseas owners with payment for delivery in 2 years. Otherwise, the coming winter it will simply freeze. But there’s a question. And who said that in two years Ukraine will exist on the world map at all?" Medvedev wrote.

Medvedev also believes that the United States "has invested so much in the anti-Russia project that everything else is nothing for them."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kremlin threatened Ukraine with the loss of national sovereignty due to unwillingness to sit down at the negotiating table.

Earlier, the Kremlin said that Ukraine is in no hurry to resume negotiations due to the supply of American weapons.