10 Members of Parliament propose to the Verkhovna Rada to prohibit the public demonstration/performance of Russian musical works (songs performed by Russian singers, music videos, etc.) and tours of Russian performers in Ukraine.

This is stated in bill No. 7273-d of May 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document proposes to prohibit public performance, public display, public demonstration, public notification (bringing to public attention) of phonograms, videograms and music videos that contain a recorded performance of a musical non-dramatic work with text carried out by a singer who is or was in any period after 1991 a citizen of a state recognized by the Verkhovna Rada as an aggressor state.

Besides, Russian performers are prohibited from holding touring events in Ukraine.

At the same time, a list is being introduced of musical performers (singers) of the aggressor state, condemning aggression against Ukraine, to which the above restrictions do not apply.

An application for inclusion in such a list should be submitted to the Security Service of Ukraine by a person who has the right to provide permits for the use of musical works in Ukraine, and the National Security and Defense Council should keep such a list and monitor its update.

The bill proposes:

- to increase to 40% the share of songs in the state language (previously 35%) in radio broadcasting;

- increase to 75% the daily volume of broadcasts (previously 60%), including news and analytical units, entertainment programs (by announcers, radio broadcasters) in the state language during broadcasting;

- prohibit the reproduction of music, movie sounds or other sound signals in bus cabins, except for travel information (audio can be transmitted to individual passengers' headphones, and to the cabin only during irregular transportation with the consent of all passengers), as well as prohibit the playback of music in taxi cabins without the consent of all passengers.

Among the initiators of the bill are: the chairman of the profile committee on information policy Mykyta Poturaiev, MPs from the Servant of the People faction Yelizaveta Bohutska, Oleksandr Savchenko and Yevhenia Kravchuk, MPs from the European Solidarity faction Sofia Fedyna, Mykola Kniazhytskyi and Volodymyr Viatrovych.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 8 MPs propose to the Rada to ban the display of Russian music videos in Ukraine.