An effective tool for responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine should be a complete trade embargo against the Russian Federation, as well as a ban on the purchase of Russian weapons and a ban on the supply of dual-use goods to Russia.

Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, Member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, stated this in a commentary to Guildhall.

"Russian aggression against Ukraine and mass atrocities of Russians lead to the suffering of civilians. We must now decide how we can stop aggression, leaving political discussions for later," the politician said.

"That is why the full trade embargo is the right initiative, just like the ban on the purchase of Russian weapons and the ban on the supply of dual-use goods are constructive measures within the framework of military intervention," summed up Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu.

Recall that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduced a complete embargo on the import of goods from Russia, legally securing the actual termination of trade relations with the Russian Federation.

In turn, Deputy Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania Paulius Saudargas said that Europe should introduce a full trade embargo against Russia, a complete ban on exports, imports and investments. Such a move would provide political freedom for NATO member states to make decisions and have the necessary impact on the Russian economy.

On April 7, the European Parliament demanded an immediate total embargo on oil, gas, coal and other fossil fuels from Russia. The overwhelming majority of parliamentarians voted for the document.

On April 8, the U.S. Congress voted to tighten sanctions against the Russian Federation, supporting the embargo on Russian energy and depriving Russia of the status of a trading partner.