On Tuesday, April 26, Russian invaders continue to shell residential areas of Kharkiv. As a result of today's shelling, three people were killed, seven more were wounded. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov on Telegram.

So, Synehubov said that among the victims two people are in serious condition.

"As a result of the last shelling - 3 people were killed, 7 people were wounded, the information is still being specified. There are no children among the victims, but 2 people are in serious condition," Synehubov wrote.

According to him, now emergency medical teams are working in an enhanced mode.

"We ask residents to be extremely careful, if possible, not to leave the shelters!" added the head of the Regional State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military is trying to advance in Kharkiv region.

Earlier, the Russian military intensified the assault on Kharkiv region, but suffered losses and retreated.

On Tuesday, April 26, in Zaporizhzhia, two guided missiles of the Russian invaders hit an enterprise. It is previously known about one killed and one wounded.