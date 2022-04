Energoatom Refuses To Purchase Uranium Concentrate In Russia, Plans To Increase Its Supplies From UK URENCO

The Energoatom national nuclear power generating company has refused to purchase uranium concentrate in Russia and plans to increase its supplies from URENCO Group (UK).

This is stated in the message of Energoatom on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

URENCO Group is engaged in uranium enrichment (using gas centrifuge technology) for use as fuel at nuclear power plants.

The company owns uranium enrichment facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and the U.S., it supplies fuel for nuclear power plants in 15 countries of the world, mainly to Europe and the U.S.

URENCO Group's share is about 29% of the global market for uranium enrichment services.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energoatom will accelerate work on creating fuel cassette production in Ukraine based on American Westinghouse technology in order to completely replace fuel of Russian origin.