Invaders In Crimea Afraid Of Ukraine Armed Forces Breakthrough Near Kherson With Further Advance To Peninsula

The Russian occupation forces in the temporarily uncontrolled territory of Crimea spread information among themselves about the possibility of a successful offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Kherson with further advance to the peninsula.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

The General Staff notes that in Kherson region, Russian troops continue to make attempts to improve their situation. It concerns the enemy's intention to regain previously lost positions along the administrative border of the region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military emphasize, cases of desertion are observed in the enemy's units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, April 10, the General Staff announced the plans of the invaders to return control of the settlement of Osokorivka, which is located in the north of Kherson region on the right bank of the Dnieper.

Recall that at the end of March, the Ukrainian military successfully ousted the enemy from the territory of Mykolaiv region and forced it to dig in west of Kherson.

We also reported that Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov noted the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which developed a counteroffensive by Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih.