President’s Office And General Staff Looking How To Help Soldiers In Mariupol, But Plans Cannot Be Published

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking all kinds of steps to help the Ukrainian military, who have been holding back Russian occupiers in Mariupol for more than a month and a half.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, wrote about this on his Twitter account.

He recalled that Ukrainian servicemen in Mariupol remain completely blocked by the troops of the invaders and are experiencing an acute shortage of supplies.

"The President and leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing everything possible (and impossible) to find a solution and help our soldiers. But we cannot discuss our plans and actions publicly so as not to inform the enemy," Podoliak wrote.

He asked Ukrainians to treat this issue with understanding.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced the maintenance of communication with the defenders of Mariupol. According to him, the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is doing everything possible to help the defenders of the city.

We also reported that the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Oleksii Arestovych, suggested that Russian troops would abandon all forces to capture Mariupol in order to establish control over the city until May 9.