The Russian occupation forces used a poisonous substance of unknown origin against civilians and the Ukrainian military in Mariupol, Donetsk region, which was dropped from a drone. This was reported by the Azov regiment on its Telegram channel today, April 11.

"Attention! About an hour ago, the Russian occupation forces used a poisonous substance of unknown origin dropped from an enemy UAV against the Ukrainian military and civilians in the city of Mariupol. The victims have respiratory failure, vestibulo-atactic syndrome. The consequences of using an unknown substance are being specified," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, April 11, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Ukrainian military is heroically fighting in Mariupol, communication with them is maintained.

Advisor to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych believes that in the near future Russian troops will try to increase pressure near Mariupol in order to capture the city before May 9. The invaders are going to throw all their strength at the final capture.

At the same time, on April 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that the invaders could prepare sabotage in Mariupol and Izium.