Vega Carrier Rocket Driven By Ukrainian Engine Orbits 3 Satellites By Order Of French Defense Ministry – State

The State Space Agency says the Ukrainian-engine-powered Vega carrier rocket has orbited three Ceres reconnaissance satellites commissioned by the French Ministry of Defense.

The agency said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On November 16, at 11:27 a.m. (Kyiv time), the 18th successful launch of the European Vega light-class carrier rocket took place from the Guiana Space Centre.

It is specified that the RD-843 engine, which is used as part of the liquid propulsion system of the 4th stage of the Vega carrier rocket, was developed by Dnipro-based Pivdenne Design Bureau named after M.K. Yanhel, and manufactured by Dnipro-based State-Run Production Association Pivdennyi Machine-Building Plant named after A. M. Makarov.

According to the report, this was the third launch of the Vega this year.

In total, since 2012, Vega has been launched 20 times, during which time 111 spacecraft were launched into orbit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pivdenne Design Bureau plans to start the first launches of the Ukrainian carrier rocket from a spaceport in Canada in three years.

On February 20, the American-Ukrainian Antares rocket was successfully launched to deliver cargo to the International Space Station.

