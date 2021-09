Two Chinese tiger cubs have settled at the Shanghai Zoo. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The zoo veterinarians gave the cubs all the necessary vaccinations, and also implanted chips in them and compiled their metrics. In the PRC, the Chinese tiger is a protected species of the first category.

A veterinarian vaccinates a Chinese tiger. Photo: Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong.

Shanghai Zoo is one of the largest in China. It covers an area of ​​743 thousand square meters. More than six hundred species of fauna – animals, birds, amphibians and other living creatures – from all over the world live here. During the existence of the zoo, more than 150 million people have visited it.

Chinese tiger. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong.

