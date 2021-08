The Ministry of Defense states that about UAH 8.3 billion are needed to complete the construction of the Volodymyr Velykyi warship.

The Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now the readiness of the Volodymyr Velykyi is 17%, and its elements are located on the territory of the former Black Sea Shipbuilding Plant PJSC. In particular, blocks 1-7 of the ship's main hull and block 8 of the ship's superstructure have been manufactured, part of the equipment of domestic and foreign production has been purchased. According to the latest estimates, about UAH 8.3 billion are needed to complete the construction of the Volodymyr Velykyi ship, excluding the ammunition load," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the total amount of funds already invested in construction and design is about UAH 569 million (at a rate USD 1 – UAH 8).

Defense Minister Andrii Taran said that now, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the issue of completing the ship in the frigate class is being worked out.

In this format, in the future, Volodymyr Velykyi will be able to replace Hetman Sahaidachnyi in the combat composition of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He also noted that the completion of the Volodymyr Velykyi ship is closely related to the acquisition of the capabilities of Ukrainian shipbuilding enterprises in the manufacture of the Ada-class corvette jointly with the Turkish side, and the process of moving the ship's components and components will last about four months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first Bayraktar TB2 unmanned complex for the Navy was delivered to Ukraine in July.

