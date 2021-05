Digital Transformation Ministry To Digitize All Public Services By 2024

The Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to digitize all public services by 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this during the Diia Summit 2.0 presentation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The services presented today are only a small part of our global plans. By 2024, our goal is to provide citizens with government services online by 100%," Fedorov said.

Also, the Ministry of Digital Transformation launched on Monday, May 17, electronic petitions on the "Interaction" portal and in the Diia application.

A pilot project of electronic petitions is already available in Poltava, Ivano-Frankovsk, Lutsk, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Uzhhorod, Dnipro, Ternopil, Cherkasy and Kherson.

By the end of the year, it is planned to launch petitions in all communities of Ukraine.

The portal also launched new services in the field of construction: declaration of readiness of the facility for operation; permission to perform construction work; certificate of acceptance of the facility into operation; issuance of a construction passport for the development of a land plot.

Also on the Diia portal the electronic payment of the administrative fee becomes available as a pilot project in Rivne, Khmelnytskyi and Odesa.

On May 17, the Diia portal will launch the opportunity to apply for a soft loan for internally displaced persons - for 20 years at 3% per annum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Digital Transformation launched an electronic signature in Diia.

