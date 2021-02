Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Oleksandr Dubinskyi, has been expelled from the Servant of the People party faction.

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, said this at the Verkhovna Rada meeting on Tuesday, February 2, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As long as Dubinskyi was elected as an MP in single-mandate constituency 94 in Kyiv region, his expulsion does not entail his removal as a parliamentarian.

At the same time, in compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine expulsion from a faction is a ground for removal of an MP.

However, in compliance with the Law of Ukraine On Status of Parliamentarians does not envision any mechanism of removal of an MP over their expulsion from a faction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at its meeting on February 1, the Servant of the People decided to expel Dubinskyi as its member.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources