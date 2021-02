The parliament intends to hear Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov’s report on the current situation involving the program for vaccinating the Ukrainian population against the COVID-19 coronavirus during the government question hour on Friday, February 5.

Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov announced this during a meeting of the conciliation council of leaders of parliamentary groups and factions on Monday, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We are inviting the minister of health to address [the parliament] then," he said.

Before that, the Servant of the People parliamentary faction’s first deputy leader Oleksandr Kornienko said that the parliament should hear Stepanov’s report on February 5.

“We really need to hear Mr. Stepanov during the hour of questions to the government so that he can deliver a report on the vaccination program to us,” he said.

Stepanov will also inform the parliament about the outcome of the January 8-24 lockdown, particularly whether any medical goals were achieved as a result of the lockdown.

According to Razumkov, a meeting on energy issues will be held with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on February 2.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health expects additional supplies of coronavirus vaccines from the European Union under the mechanism for redistributing the vaccines available there and intends to request additional vaccine supplies via the COVAX global initiative in April-June.

Ukraine will receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer company’s vaccine in February and 2.2-3.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca company’s vaccine by the end of the second quarter.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources